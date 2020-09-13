Another three test positive to Covid-19

Three more people tested positive to Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, from a total of 2,810 tests performed.

This raises the total positive cases in Cyprus to 1,526.

The three new cases are:

One from passengers and repatriates (1,560 tests today). The individual is a Russian woman who arrived on September 11 by special permission to visit her daughter’s family who live in Cyprus permanently.

Two from tracing contacts of confirmed cases (41 tests today). One is an Indian national, roommate of the three cases announced on September 2, September 5 and September 6. This is the fourth person from this cluster who tested positive and has been taken to Eden Rehabilitation Centre in Tersephanou. He had no symptoms and took the test at a private lab. The other is a contact of the case announced on September 9 identified through public hospital labs. On September 11 another two people from her family were found positive to the virus. Today’s case is also a family member and had no symptoms.



The following tests were also carried out, all negative:

167 tests from public hospital labs

36 tests from migrant reception centres

445 tests from pupils, teachers and other school staff

197 tests from PD referrals and special groups through public health centres

364 from private initiative

There are three patients with Coronavirus still being treated at the Famagusta Referral Hospital, one of whom in the increased care unit.

One more patient is being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU.