Another three doctors accused of fake vaccination certificates

Following the arrest of the 53-year-old doctor from Larnaca who was today taken before the Larnaca District Court accused issuing fake vaccination certificate to a patient who is now in suffering from Covid, according to information more similar cases are currently under investigation.

According to Christos Andreou, spokesman of the Police the cases under investigation refer to incidents in Paphos and in Limassol. They are still at a primary stage and so far a lot of testimonies are being taken.

The Paphos case, on which the Health Minister has already received a complaint, has to do with a pediatrician who gave a fake certificate to her son who is not being treated in hospital.

The Limassol case has to do with a couple who requested a fake vaccination certificate from its personal physician and when he refused they changed doctor and registered with someone else something that made the first doctor suspicious. The case is under investigation.