Another Successful Event from the Leaders of the Energy Industry

EMC Unites Eastern Mediterranean Energy Industry to Support a Sustainable Energy Transition

Nicosia, Cyprus: The Eastern Mediterranean Energy Conference and Exhibition or EMC, was held this year over the 10th-12th of November in Nicosia, Cyprus. After three days of unmissable discussions, we now know we can stay committed to delivering a cleaner energy future that is equitable and sustainable. EMC 2021 had support from the entire oil & gas and energy value chain, including Ministers from the region.

H.E. Natasa Pilides Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry inaugurated the event in presence welcoming all the stake holders and then walked across the exhibition area together with Prof. Toula Onoufriou, President, Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company, Professor Cyprus University of Technology, Chairman Advisory Board encountering the companies exhibiting.

During the conference key messages came from H.E. Costas Kadis, Minister, Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment of Cyprus, Republic of Cyprus, H.E. Mrs. Karine Elharrar, Minister of Energy, Republic of Israel and H.E. Dr. Saleh A. Al-Kharabsheh, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The leaders of the region reiterate their support to the Energy entrepreneurs.

The exhibition also attracted delegations from China, Egypt, Greece, Italy, Israel, Jordan, France, USA.

and the Ministry of the Environment and Energy of Greece.

Informed insights from a range of influential professionals were presented at the Conference coming from John Charalambides, EVP-MENA Connector Subsea Solutions, Dr. Andreas Poullikkas, Chairman, Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority, Aristofanis Stefatos, CEO, Hellenic Hydrocarbon Resources Management, Demetris Fessas, Acting Director General, CHC, Romain de La Martinière, Country Chair, TotalEnergies Cyprus, Mr. George Polychroniou, Executive Director, Strategy, Development and Regulatory Affairs, DEPA, Dr Symeon Kassianides, Chairman, Natural Gas Public Company (DEFA/CyGas) just to name a few.

Final attendee numbers:

260 Delegates

1186 Visitors

94 Speakers

88 Sessions

4 Ministerial Keynotes

15 Plenary Sessions

6 Panel Debates

49 Technical Sessions

80 Exhibiting Companies from 15 countries Including Cyprus, Italy, UK, Belgium, Brazil, Egypt, Greece, U.A.E., Lebanon, Finland, South Africa, Singapore, India, USA, France

65 B2B Matchmaking Event hybrid event organised by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce. Countries included Cyprus, Italy, Egypt, UK, UAE, Spain, Israel, Greece, Serbia, Lithuania, and Croatia.

EMC 2021 has been the first event of its scale to bring the industry of the Eastern Mediterranean to explore the commercial and technical development of the energy basin. Fueling both localised and wider region interest, leading stakeholders gathered to debate and assess the outlook for both upstream project development and downstream consumer markets.

It is no doubt that the Eastern Mediterranean is developing into a cleaner energy hub. Attendees of EMC enjoyed the perfect platform connecting with the region’s leading natural gas, renewables, and hydrocarbon stakeholders, and will be investing in the years to come.

Thank you for all our Media and Association Support, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Delegates, Speakers, Ministers, and attendees. We look forward to bringing EMC to the Energy Industry again in 2023.

See all information about the EMC event via our website here.

https://www.emc-cyprus.com/

Thank you,

The EMC Team

About EMC: EMC 2021 has support from the entire oil & gas and energy sectors, of which many have had explorations in Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean region.

The exhibition welcomes companies operating in the following sectors: OIL & GAS, MIDSTREAM & SHIPPING, RENEWABLES (HYDRO, SOLAR, WIND, GEOTHERMAL & BIOMASS) & POWER, NATURAL GAS, ENERGY TRANSITION (HYDROGEN, BIOFUELS & E‐FUEL, CCUS).

With the development and investment in cleaner energy in the Eastern Mediterranean, attending EMC provides the perfect platform to connect with the leading natural gas, renewables, and hydrocarbon stakeholders in the region.

Attend EMC to discover and be part of the many opportunities across the region. Find out more about participating on www.emc‐cyprus.com

About IES Events: IES Group provides a full multi‐media turnkey service for companies across the energy and environment value chain to connect, exchange knowledge, learn and conduct business transactions.

With over 30 years of experience, the IES Group is well-positioned to provide all your event needs. We produce and host both live, hybrid and virtual events; we provide a turnkey logistics and stand construction service and we direct, produce and deliver in house annual meetings.

Established in 1984, IES is a leader in hosting and organizing live and virtual events in the energy and environment sector. We host our own events across the EMENA region and represent world-class exhibitions and conferences across the globe. With the backing of our experience, IES has extended the scope of its strategic communications, creative and technological capabilities to help our clients find new solutions to their global communications.

For more information visit www.ies.co.it