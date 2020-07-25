News Local Another six test positive to Covid-19

Another six test positive to Covid-19

Staff of the Robert Koch Institute for disease control labels a blood sample of mayor Christoph Spieles as part of a local corona monitoring study following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kupferzell, Germany, May 19, 2020, to prepare for a possible second wave of COVID-19. Marijan Murat/Pool via Reuters

Another six people tested positive to Covid-19 out of 1682 tests, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, raising the total in Cyprus to 1053.

One of the cases has a travel history and was found via 288 tests carried out from private initiative. It concerns a Cypriot man who lives in the UK and arrived in Cyprus on July 16. He had submitted a negative PCR test upon arrival, went into quarantine and took another test shortly before the end of his quarantine that came out positive.

The other five were found through tracing of already confirmed cases (140 tests today). All five were in Limassol. Four of the five are contacts of one of the two cases announced yesterday and the fifth is a contact of one of the cases announced on July 23 that was found through tracing of the contacts of the case announced on July 21.

In addition, the following tests were carried out, all with negative results:

  • 175 tests from referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health clinics
  • 896 tests to passengers and repatriates
  • 128 tests from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work as part of phase two and three of the reopening of the economy
  • 55 tests from hospital labs
By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleGreece to require negative coronavirus test for entry from Bulgaria, Romania

Top Stories

Local

Another six test positive to Covid-19

Josephine Koumettou -
Another six people tested positive to Covid-19 out of 1682 tests, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, raising the total in Cyprus to 1053. One...
Read more
World

Greece to require negative coronavirus test for entry from Bulgaria, Romania

Josephine Koumettou -
Visitors to Greece arriving by air from Bulgaria and Romania will need to provide proof they have tested negative for coronavirus to gain entry,...
Read more
Local

75% of Covid cases in last 30 days were men (infographics)

Josephine Koumettou -
Of the 55 Covid-19 cases reported in Cyprus from June 24 until July 23, 75% were men according to the latest epidemiological data released...
Read more
Business

Cyprus issues final building permit for EuroAsia Interconnector converter station

Josephine Koumettou -
Cyprus is now one step closer to lifting its energy isolation after issuing the final building permit to EuroAsia Interconnector, the official project developer...
Read more
Economy

Chevron and Noble Energy reconfirm their interest in East Med, Cyprus Energy Minister says

Josephine Koumettou -
Oil & gas companies Chevron and Noble Energy have confirmed their interest in the Eastern Mediterranean and that their strategic plan has not changed...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Cyprus snacks everywhere you go

Andreas Nicolaides -
Holidays in Cyprus consist of various activities - watersports, hiking, bycicling touring, visiting museums, attractions and archaeological sites - and as a result you...
Read more
Local Food

Meatballs & orzo (kritharaki)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 240gr. lean beef mince 1 medium carrot, grated 1 big egg white 1/4 of a cup whole grain bread crumb 1/4 tsp oragano 1/4 tsp pepper 1/8 tsp salt 2 tsps...
Read more
Local Food

Tahini Dip

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: (Serves 4) 4 tbsp tahini paste 2 cloves garlic, crushed with salt Juice of 2 lemons 4 tbsp olive oil Cold water to thin Chopped parsley for garnish Preparation: Combine all the...
Read more
Local Food

Traditional ravioli with mint pesto

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the dough: 2 cups village flour ½ tsp salt 2/3 cup water For the filling: 2 cups diced halloumi 1 tsp dry mint 1 egg, lightly beat For the mint pesto: 1...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

75% of Covid cases in last 30 days were men (infographics)

Josephine Koumettou -
Of the 55 Covid-19 cases reported in Cyprus from June 24 until July 23, 75% were men according to the latest epidemiological data released...
Read more
Local

‘Orphan’ cases worrying, another 3,000 tests soon, says Health Minister

Josephine Koumettou -
Cyprus Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou has told CNA that recent Covid-19 cases with no epidemiological connection, the so-called 'orphan' cases, are worrying and that...
Read more
Local

Larnaca: Police attacked with barbecue spits, wood planks during drugs bust

Josephine Koumettou -
Two men attacked members of the police's Drug Law Enforcement Unit (DLEU) with wood planks and barbecue spits and managed to flee during a...
Read more
Local

Whale sculpture ‘Evdokia’ installed in Ayia Napa to encourage plastic recycling

Josephine Koumettou -
A whale sculpture named 'Evdokia' made by Paralimni Lyceum pupils has been installed at the Ayia Napa coastal footpath in the framework of the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros