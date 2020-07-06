News Local Another scorcher as heat wave continues

40 C again on Saturday as heat wave continues

 

It will be another blistering hot day with an extreme high temperature warning in force from 1 pm to 5 pm today, made all the more uncomfortable by the humidity.

The Health Ministry has issued basic heat protection advice, following several Met Office warnings of high temperatures.

Some respite from the heat wave is expected from Wednesday when temperatures are expected to edge down to close to average for the time of year.

In its early morning weather forecast, the Met Office said that after the early morning mist clears, Monday will be mainly fine although clouds that develop from midday on may lead to isolated rain and the possibility of thunderstorms in the mountains and inland in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 41 C inland, around 31 C on the west and northwest coasts and around 33 C on the remaining coasts and in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine, but locally mainly on the coasts, there will be patchy fog and low cloud. Temperatures will fall to 24 C inland and on the coast and around 21 C in the mountains.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly fine but in the afternoon there will be increased local cloud that may lead to isolated showers or thunderstorms in the mountains and inland. At night and early in the morning, there will be local low cloud and patchy fog.

Temperatures will drop on Tuesday, mainly inland and in the mountains, to a little above the average while on Wednesday, there will be a further drop to close to the seasonal average, remaining at the same levels on Thursday.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
