Another person wanted for Nicosia murder (photo)

Police said late on Saturday that they are looking for one more person in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old following a violent fight in Nicosia old town in the evening of June 21.

The wanted man, pictured below, is 24-year-old Lovepreet Singh from India.

Police call on anyone with information that may help locate him to contact the Nicosia Crime Investigation Department on 22-802222 or the citizens’ hotline on 1460 or their nearest police station.

Another four are wanted in relation to the same case.

