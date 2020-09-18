News Local Another important coastal sea cave restored (photos & video)

Another important coastal sea cave restored (photos & video)

Minister of Agriculture Costas Kadis, visited a sea cave in the area of Ayios Georgios Alamanos in Monagroulli on Friday, to see the recently completed restoration works in person and to be briefed by the Ministry’s scientific team of future actions in the wider region.

The sea cave is already a refuge for the critically endangered Mediterranean monk seal (Monachus Monachus) with its current population counting less than 700 individuals in existence worldwide.

The cave is expected to also attract the Egyptian fruit bat or Egyptian rousette (Rousettus Aegyptiacus), a strictly protected species, which used to be a shelter for them prior to the cave being destroyed. Cyprus is the only European country where the Egyptian fruit bat can be found.

Today the Monk seal population counts 19 individuals in the sea area of Cyprus while the Egyptian rousette less than 1000 individuals total.

Up until last August, Monk seals visited the sea cave in Ayios Georgios Alamanos frequently, either to rest, or to seek shelter from storms despite the poor condition in which it was after being destroyed, thus posing huge risks for the rarest sea mammal of Europe.

The aim in restoring the sea cave is to protect the Meditteranean monk seal and create a suitable space in which it can reproduce as it is the most important coastal cave in the entire coastal area front spanning from Kavo Pyla all the way down to Akrotiri in Limassol.

After restoration works were completed a surveillance system was installed in the cave to help scientists observe what happens inside.

Both the monk seal and the rousette bat species are included in European Directive 92/43/EEC on the conservation of natural habitats and of wild fauna and flora and the National Law 153/2003 on Nature and wildlife protection and management, with strict safeguards in place as they are critically endangered species.

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleSecond UK lockdown? England COVID-19 cases rising by 6,000 per day
Next articleMan wanted for burglary and malicious damage (photo)

Top Stories

World

Attica in ‘orange alert’ state – new emergency covid measures announced

Maria Bitar -
Deputy Civil Protection and Crises Management Minister Nikos Hardalias has announced emergency measures aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Attica. A daily...
Read more
Local

Kiti Bishop Nektarios test positive to the coronavirus

Maria Bitar -
Kiti Bishop Nektarios (pictured) has, according to information, tested positive for the coronavirus. It is reminded that the Bishop after coming into contact with one...
Read more
Local

Seven new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,039 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 7 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

There will be covid cases at schools but an outbreak must be avoided, Dr. Pana says

Maria Bitar -
There will be positive COVID-19 cases at schools, but we must aim at avoiding an outbreak through contamination points, said Zoe-Dorothea Pana, a Lecturer...
Read more
World

Mitsotakis and Tsiodras sound alarm over rise in coronavirus cases, especially in Attica

Maria Bitar -
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the health ministry's representative for the novel coronavirus pandemic, epidemiology expert Dr. Sotiris Tsiodras, sounded the alarm over the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Kiti Bishop Nektarios test positive to the coronavirus

Maria Bitar -
Kiti Bishop Nektarios (pictured) has, according to information, tested positive for the coronavirus. It is reminded that the Bishop after coming into contact with one...
Read more
Local

Seven new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,039 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 7 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

There will be covid cases at schools but an outbreak must be avoided, Dr. Pana says

Maria Bitar -
There will be positive COVID-19 cases at schools, but we must aim at avoiding an outbreak through contamination points, said Zoe-Dorothea Pana, a Lecturer...
Read more
Local

Government finds itself in hot water after rejecting budget for contract soldiers

Maria Bitar -
The government finds itself in hot water today, after rejecting the additional budget for the recruiting of contract soldiers to replace 2020's conscripts who've...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros