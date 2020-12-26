Another fine day, temperatures at 19 C

Today will be mainly fine with temperatures reaching 19 C inland and on the coast and 10 C in the mountains, but increased high clouds will be observed in the afternoon and in the evening.

Tonight temperatures will drop to 6 C inland, 10 C on the coast and 4 C in the mountains.

Sunday will be mainly fine at first but mostly cloudy later in the day.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and late at night isolated showers and/or thunderstorms are expected in the west.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and isolated showers are expected at intervals.

Temperatures will not shift significantly on Sunday, except in the west where a small uptick is anticipated.

Monday and Tuesday will see a small rise in temperatures which will remain above average for the time of year.