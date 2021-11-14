NewsLocalAnother fine day on Sunday with some clouds in the afternoon

Another fine day on Sunday with some clouds in the afternoon

Winds will be moderate to strong, force 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight to moderate sea waters.

The temperature will rise to 26 degrees Celsius inland, 18 C in the mountains, 26 C in all coastal regions.

gavriella
