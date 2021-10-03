Another fine day on Sunday with possible local showers

NewsLocalAnother fine day on Sunday with possible local showers

A low pressure system is affecting the area.

On Sunday the weather is expected to be fine but sunny spells are expected to give way to local showers and isolated storms mainly and over the mountains, from noon onwards.

Temperatures will rise to 33 degrees Celsius inland, 31 in southeastern and east coastal regions and 29 to the remaining coastal areas and 23 over the mountains.

This evening, the weather will be mainly fine.

Temperatures will drop to 18 degrees Celsius inland, 20 in coastal regions and 11 over the mountains.

On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday the weather will be fine with possible increased clouds on the mountauns.

