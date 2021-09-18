NewsLocalAnother fine day on Saturday with sunshine

Another fine day on Saturday with sunshine

The weather on Saturday is expected to be mainly fine.

The temperature will rise to 34 C inland, 24 C in the mountains, 32 C in the south and east coasts and 30 in all other coastal areas.

By gavriella
