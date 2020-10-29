News World Another 60+ years until women get equal with men in EU

Another 60+ years until women get equal with men in EU

European women are at least 60 years away from winning equality with men and the pandemic could further slow progress, according to a report released on Thursday that measures gender fairness.

The 2020 European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE) index reported some advance in the last year but said women still do most of the unpaid work at home and are more at economic risk than men from the pandemic.

It said the virus has already increased the domestic pressure on women, with more caring, cleaning and cooking to be done for the millions of families confined to home in lockdown.

“The coronavirus pandemic poses a serious threat to gender equality progress, which we cannot afford,” Carlien Scheele, EIGE’s director, said in a statement.

The index has monitored gender equality across the European Union for a decade, gauging how well women do against men in the worlds of work, money, knowledge, time, power and health.

It defines gender equality as “equal rights, responsibilities and opportunities of women and men” and scores individual member states along with the bloc as a whole.

If a score of one point signals inequality and 100 spells parity, the EU as a whole recorded 67.9 out of 100, showing an average improvement of half a point each year.

At that rate, it will take more than 60 years for the EU to achieve gender equality, the report concluded.

WORK WINS

The gains of the past year were mostly scored in the sphere of paid work, the promotion of women to company boards and greater female representation in politics.

Gender segregation in education and the labour market remained problematic, with more women employed in health and social work than men.

Women also do most of the unpaid care work, it said, be it looking after ageing relatives or children – or both.

“More women take care of children, grandchildren, older people and/or people with disabilities every day for 1 hour or more compared to men,” the report said.

Among the 28 member states, Sweden, Denmark and France kept their top spots, while Italy, Luxembourg and Malta improved the most, each gaining about 10 points since 2010.

Greece, Hungary and Romania are the laggards, it said.

The private sector has been a key driver of progress, in large part due to a better gender balance on company boards.

But COVID-19 and its fallout on women’s progress at work is a new risk that could further delay the 60-year wait for parity.

Physical distancing rules aimed at slowing the spread of the virus have had hit predominantly female workplaces, such as care, hospitality and education, with women’s employment falling more sharply than it did in the 2008 recession, the report said.

The closure of schools and care services has also had a likely disproportionate impact on working mothers, it said.

And the battle of the sexes that has long played out in physical workplaces is now being replicated in the virtual world, it said, with women who work online suffering worse pay and fewer options than their male counterparts.

“As our present and future are increasingly digital, we need to ensure that women and girls occupy their fair share of this sector and are encouraged to contribute towards its growth,” said Helena Dalli, European Commissioner for Equality.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMember of the House of Parliament staff tested positive to COVID-19
Next articleBiden presidency for Turkey would mean tougher U.S. stance

Top Stories

Local

New House President asks for number of personal guards to be halved

Annie Charalambous -
Newly-elected House President Adamos Adamou on Thursday requested for the number of police officers personally guarding him to be reduced from 15 to eight. Adamou,...
Read more
World

Greece to unveil one-month plan against COVID-19 on Friday, Oct 30

Annie Charalambous -
Greece will introduce further restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, as further lockdowns were imposed in the...
Read more
Local

Nicosia welcomes UN chief’s readiness for Cyprus peace talks to resume

Annie Charalambous -
Nicosia on Thursday welcomed the readiness of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to provide his good services for the resumption of talks for a...
Read more
Local

Fierce fire at printing office in Latsia extinguished (PHOTOS)-UPDATED

gavriella -
A fire which broke out around 11:30am on Thursday at a printing office in the industrial area of Latsia, Nicosia, has been extinguished. This is...
Read more
World

Turkey condemns deadly Nice attack, foreign ministry says

Annie Charalambous -
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it strongly condemned the deadly knife attack in the French city of Nice. In a statement, the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Greece to unveil one-month plan against COVID-19 on Friday, Oct 30

Annie Charalambous -
Greece will introduce further restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, as further lockdowns were imposed in the...
Read more
World

Turkey condemns deadly Nice attack, foreign ministry says

Annie Charalambous -
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it strongly condemned the deadly knife attack in the French city of Nice. In a statement, the...
Read more
World

Biden presidency for Turkey would mean tougher U.S. stance

Annie Charalambous -
Days after Turkey took delivery of Russian missile defence systems in July 2019, top security officials in the Trump administration were in full agreement that Washington...
Read more
World

Three people killed in Nice knife attack

gavriella -
A knife-wielding attacker shouting "Allahu Akbar" beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a suspected terrorist attack at a church in the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros