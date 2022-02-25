NewsLocalAnother 36 cameras in Cypriot roads as of April.

Another 36 cameras in Cypriot roads as of April.

Road Cameras
Road Cameras

Fines from the eight (four fixed and four mobile) cameras in Cypriot roads have been reduced to 600 per day from 800 last month. Most fines were recorded in Nicosia and were related to speeding and traffic light violations. As of April another 16 mobile and 20 fixed camera will be imported and will be installed in points in all towns, while by the end of the year another 66 fixed cameras will be imported.

The traffic Police recommend to drivers to comply with speed limits.

It is noted that due to the cameras, many drivers have purchased a special application warning you that you are approaching a traffic camera as well as about the speed limit in each area.

