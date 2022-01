According to the Health Ministry, on Wednesday afternoon approximately 300,000 self-test kids arrived in Cyprus and are expected to be distributed to pharmacies after the lack noticed in previous days.

It is noted that according to the new measures Health Minister Hadjipantelas announced on 5 January, a kid with 5 self-tests will be given to people 12 and over who have completed their vaccination program.

Citizens who have not received the first kid will be able to do so until 20 January 2022.