Turkish traffickers have organized new itineraries, sending 21 migrants to Tylliria from the Turkish coast.

According to the Police, early this morning 21 people of Arabic descent were spotted at an area of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias. Their boat arrived at the non-government-controlled areas, disembarked the migrants, and left forTurkey. The migrants, undisturbed, crossed over to the government-controlled areas.

The 21 migrants, all men, were taken to the Kato Pyrgos Police Station.