Another 10,000 Covid-19 tests for employees

A total of 10,000 employees who returned to work under phase two and three of the lifting of the lockdown are to undergo Covid-19 tests as part of government policy for wider testing among the general population.

The tests are being paid for by the government following a decision of the Council of Ministers on June 3. It follows similar programmes introduced when sectors of the economy opened up as authorities continue to keep a close eye on possible infections through testing.

The new programme is for employees in businesses/venues that resumed operation on June 1, June 9 and June 13 — the staggered implementation of phases two and three — and whose responsibilities involve contact with the general public.

More specifically it covers:

1. Businesses/ venues which reopened on June 1 (phase two)

Libraries

Museums

Archaeological and historical sites

Hotels and tourist accommodation

2. Businesses/ venues which reopened on June 9 and 13 (phase three):

Malls

Catering establishments (indoors)

Gyms

Checks will be carried out islandwide on a sample basis and will not involve all employees of the above businesses.

Α/Α Number of employees per workplace Number of tests 1 Up to 3 employees 1 2 Up to 10 employees 3 3 Up to 30 employees 6 4 Up to 50 employees 10 5 Up to 100 employees 30 6 100 employees and more 40 7 150 employees and more 70

The ministry clarified that appointments must be made by the employees and not the managers. The contracting lab is responsible for organising the appointment and taking the sample.

The contracting lab is NIPD Genetics ( www.nipd.com)

Tel: 22267899

Nicosia: NIPD Genetics HQ, 31 Nea Engomis, 2409; GSP Stadium parking, mobile sample testing for businesses with more than 100 employees

Limassol: German Oncology Centre, Nikis 1 Avenue, Ayios Athanasions, mobile sample testing for businesses with more than 100 employees

Larnaca: New GSZ Stadium, mobile sample testing for businesses with more than 100 employees

Paphos: Pavlides labs, Ayiou Stephanou 134, Emba, mobile sample testing for businesses with more than 100 employees

Famagusta: Tasos Markou stadium parking, Paralimni, mobile sample testing for businesses with more than 100 employees