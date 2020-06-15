News Local Another 10,000 Covid-19 tests for employees

Another 10,000 Covid-19 tests for employees

 

A total of 10,000 employees who returned to work under phase two and three of the lifting of the lockdown are to undergo Covid-19 tests as part of government policy for wider testing among the general population.

The tests are being paid for by the government following a decision of the Council of Ministers on June 3. It follows similar programmes introduced when sectors of the economy opened up as authorities continue to keep a close eye on possible infections through testing.

The new programme is for employees in businesses/venues that resumed operation on June 1, June 9 and June 13 — the staggered implementation of phases two and three — and whose responsibilities involve contact with the general public.

More specifically it covers:

1. Businesses/ venues which reopened on June 1 (phase two)

  • Libraries
  • Museums
  • Archaeological and historical sites
  • Hotels and tourist accommodation

2. Businesses/ venues which reopened on June 9 and 13 (phase three):

  • Malls
  • Catering establishments (indoors)
  • Gyms

Checks will be carried out islandwide on a sample basis and will not involve all employees of the above businesses.

 

Α/Α

Number of employees per workplace

Number of tests

1

 Up to 3 employees

1

2

 Up to 10 employees

3

3

 Up to 30 employees

6

4

 Up to 50 employees

10

5

 Up to 100 employees

30

6

 100 employees and more

40

7

 150 employees and more

70

 

The ministry clarified that appointments must be made by the employees and not the managers. The contracting lab is responsible for organising the appointment and taking the sample.

The contracting lab is NIPD Genetics ( www.nipd.com)

Tel: 22267899

Nicosia: NIPD Genetics HQ, 31 Nea Engomis, 2409; GSP Stadium parking, mobile sample testing for businesses with more than 100 employees

Limassol: German Oncology Centre, Nikis 1 Avenue, Ayios Athanasions, mobile sample testing for businesses with more than 100 employees

Larnaca: New GSZ Stadium, mobile sample testing for businesses with more than 100 employees

Paphos: Pavlides labs, Ayiou Stephanou 134, Emba, mobile sample testing for businesses with more than 100 employees

Famagusta: Tasos Markou stadium parking, Paralimni, mobile sample testing for businesses with more than 100 employees

 

 

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous article29 businesses booked for breaking Covid-19 decree
Next articleGreece welcomes foreign visitors, restarts summer tourism

Top Stories

Stay Home

Alexia, special guests in virtual concert on World Refugee Day this Saturday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Following last year’s successful concert on World Refugee Day, Alexia will hold a virtual concert on Saturday, June 20 to mark the day. In joining...
Read more
Local

102 child porn cases in first five months of 2020

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  More than 100 cases of child porn were recorded in Cyprus in the first five months of 2020 which is on track to becoming...
Read more
World

Chinese capital reinstates curbs as coronavirus resurfaces

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Several districts of the Chinese capital set up security checkpoints, closed schools and ordered people to be tested for the novel coronavirus on Monday...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Airways resumes commercial flights

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Cyprus Airways officially resumed operations with commercial flights to and from Greek destinations, implementing a series of health and safety measures. And in July, the...
Read more
Local

3 active Griffon Vulture nests in boost to endangered population

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    BirdLife Cyprus have confirmed three active  Griffon Vulture nests during their latest breeding monitoring survey, only the second time in the last decade with...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more
Local Food

Octopus in red wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the octopus thoroughly and place in the pressure cooker with the whole onion, the cloves and the peppercorns. Add 1/3 cup water (so...
Read more
Local Food

Cyprus potato salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Try this warm Cyprus potato and tomato salad with feta and oregano for a classic taste of the Mediterranean! Ingredients Serves: 4 4 large Cypriot potatoes, scrubbed...
Read more
Local Food

Tahinosalata

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Beat the tahini with water, salt and garlic in a blender for a few seconds, and then add the lemon juice a tablespoon at...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

102 child porn cases in first five months of 2020

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  More than 100 cases of child porn were recorded in Cyprus in the first five months of 2020 which is on track to becoming...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Airways resumes commercial flights

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Cyprus Airways officially resumed operations with commercial flights to and from Greek destinations, implementing a series of health and safety measures. And in July, the...
Read more
Local

3 active Griffon Vulture nests in boost to endangered population

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    BirdLife Cyprus have confirmed three active  Griffon Vulture nests during their latest breeding monitoring survey, only the second time in the last decade with...
Read more
Local

29 businesses booked for breaking Covid-19 decree

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police carried out 1055 checks on various businesses in the past 24 hours and booked 29 for breaking measures aimed at containing the spread...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros