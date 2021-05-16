NewsLocalAnorthosis FC wins 11th Cyprus Cup title

Anorthosis FC wins 11th Cyprus Cup title

After an exciting final at the GSP stadium in Nicosia, which turned out to be an example of fine football, Anorthosis FC beat Olympiakos 2-1 and clinched the Cyprus Cup on Saturday night at the GSP stadium in Nicosia.

The victory was Anorthosis’ 11th in its long history.

The match was attended by only a limited number of fans due to restrictions in place.

The decisive goal was scored by Charles Eloundou at 110’.
Kostakis Artymatas scored the first goal at 59’ and Olympiacos’ only goal came from Kingsley Sarfo at 61’.

Coach Temur Ketsbaia’s team took the Cup after a 13-year drought.  Its attention will now turn to the Second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

By gavriella
Previous articleCar falls into a 10-meter precipice (PHOTOS)
Next articleVaccinations per district in Cyprus

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros