NewsWorldAnnual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington

Annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington

Annual Easter Egg Roll At The White House In Washington
Annual Easter Egg Roll At The White House In Washington

U.S. President Joe Biden stands next to first lady Jill Biden as she speaks during the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington, U.S. April 18, 2022. REUTERS

By gavriella
Previous articleVulnerable groups urged to avoid open spaces due to dust
Next articleAs of 19 April no more restrictions at checkpoints

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros