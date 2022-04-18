NewsWorldAnnual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington Annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington 3 hours ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber Annual Easter Egg Roll At The White House In Washington U.S. President Joe Biden stands next to first lady Jill Biden as she speaks during the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington, U.S. April 18, 2022. REUTERS By gavriella Previous articleVulnerable groups urged to avoid open spaces due to dustNext articleAs of 19 April no more restrictions at checkpoints Top Stories Local As of 19 April no more restrictions at checkpoints Local Vulnerable groups urged to avoid open spaces due to dust Local Cyclist critically injured after colliding with vehicle World Swedish rioters hurl objects at police Local Government spokesman on resignation of Andreas Mavroyiannis Taste Agrotourism Siousioukos Workshop on April 17 Taste of Cyprus Craft Distillery Tour on April 2 Limassol More than 300 Cretan wines in Limasssol on April 10 Agrotourism Fikardos Winery Meet & Drink event on March 30 RELATED ARTICLES Swedish rioters hurl objects at police Passover “priestly blessing” takes place under tight security Explosions rock Ukraine, bodies line streets of Mariupol French prosecutor studying EU anti-fraud agency report on Le Pen