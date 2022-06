Do not miss the annual book bazaar that will take place on Saturday, June 4!

Hundreds of books in Greek and English at half price and even lower plus a special 20% discount on books inside the bookshop (school books and special price books excluded).

When Saturday, June 4 from 8 am till 2 pm

Where K.P. Kyriakou Bookshop Panayides Building 3, Griva Digheni Ave., Limassol

Location

FB Page

Event by K.P.Kyriakou (Books-Stationery)