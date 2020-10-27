Announcement of Appointment of Directors, Principals and Senior Manager in K. Treppides & Co Ltd

The Management of K. Treppides & Co Ltd committed to develop leadership that derives from its own people, who pursue excellence in the provision of high quality specialised and unique services, is pleased to announce the appointment of the following members into the Board of Management with effect 1 October 2020.

Cosmas Cosma is appointed as Director in the Audit department.

Cosmas Cosma joined K. Treppides & Co Ltd in 2007 and is a member of the Board of Management since 2015. He has more than 15 years of experience in the audit and assurance services field and he also worked on various IT assurance assignments. He has accumulated his experience through providing audit and assurance services to both local and international companies, operating in various industries and sectors. These include the industrial and service sector, technology, information, communications, gaming and entertainment and the financial services sector including banking institutions regulated by CBC, Cyprus Investment Firms regulated by CySEC, UK entities regulated by FCA, and gaming entities regulated by MGA. He has an excellent command of International Financial Reporting Standards, International Standards on Auditing and Maltese General Accounting Principles for Smaller Entities (GAPSE).

Cosmas Cosma holds a BA (Hons) in Accounting and Finance and a BSc (Hons) in Economics.

He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA), a practicing member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC), an authorised approved person from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) as well as a member of the Cyprus Investment Fund Association (CIFA).

Costas Loizou is appointed as Director, Member of the Board of Directors

Costas Loizou is appointed as Director in the Accounting and Financial Reporting Services department.

Costas Loizou joined K. Treppides & Co Ltd in 2010 and is a member of the Board of Management since 2014. He has more than 18 years of experience and an extensive knowledge in IFRS, Audit, Direct and Indirect Tax as well as substantial experience in dealing with UK and Hong Kong Companies. His portfolio consists of companies from a variety of industry sectors, such as voice and data, gaming, energy and investment companies.

Currently he leads the financial reporting department of the firm and is responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the department.

Costas Loizou holds a BA (Hons) in Accounting and Finance.

He is a Fellow Chartered Certified Accountant (FCCA) a practicing member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC) and an authorized approved person from the UK Financial Conduct Authority and a member of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of ICPAC.

Kyriakos Heracleous is appointed as Director, Member of the Board Directors

Kyriakos Heracleous is appointed as Director in the Audit department.

Kyriakos Heracleous joined K. Treppides & Co Ltd in July 2011 and is a member of the Board of Management since 2017. Kyriakos Heracleous has over 9 years of experience and accumulated his experience through providing audit and assurance services to both local and international companies, operating in various industries and sectors. These include investment firms and investment funds regulated by CySEC, CBC, FCA, MFSA, FSA Seychelles and IFSC Belize, Gaming companies regulated by MGA, shipping companies and a wide range of companies in the technology, information, communication, and entertainment sector. He has extensive knowledge on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), International Standards on Auditing (ISAs), Maltese GAPSME, UK General Accepted Accounting Practice and the Cyprus Income Tax Legislation.

Currently he leads as a Director of Finanz-Audit Ltd, the Maltese audit firm of the Group.

Kyriakos Heracleous holds a BSc (Hons) in Accounting and Finance.

He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) and a Practicing member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC), the Accountancy Board in Malta as well as a member of the Cyprus Investment Fund Association (CIFA). Kyriakos is a member of Energy committee of ICPAC and member in the business associations of Cyprus Belarus and the Cyprus Saudi Arabia Business.

George Nicolaou is appointed as Director, Member of the Board of Directors

George Nicolaou is appointed Director in the International Compliance and Advisory Services department.

George Nicolaou joined K. Treppides & Co Ltd in 2015 and is a member of the Board of Management since 2016. He has more than 12 years of international robust experience in the Financial Services Sector, Assurance and Consulting fields having worked in Cyprus, UK and Malta. Over the years he has specialized in the financial services industry, focusing on the banking, capital markets, funds, fund management companies and investment sectors. He has solid and extensive knowledge and technical expertise on Fund Management Companies including Alternative Investment Fund Managers, Funds Structuring, Authorization, and ongoing Fund Administration.

Currently he leads the Fund Administration Department of the Firm providing services to Hedge Funds, Private Equity and Venture Capital Funds, Real Estate Funds and alternative Investment Funds based in Cyprus, Malta, BVI, Cayman Islands and Singapore.

George Nicolaou holds a BA (Hons) in Accounting and Finance.

He is a Fellow Member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA), member of ICPAC and member of the Investment Funds Committee of ICPAC and as a member of the Cyprus Investment Fund Association (CIFA).

Andreas Vladimirou is appointed as Principal, Member of the Board of Management

Andreas Vladimirou is appointed as Principal in the Financial Reporting department.

Andreas Vladimirou joined K. Treppides & Co Ltd in June 2008 and is a member of the Board of Management since 2017. With over 13 years of professional experience in the financial reporting and accounting services field, he is one of the industry leaders in the financial services and fintech sectors operating in Cyprus as well as to a wide spectrum of clientele operating internationally. He, advises clients on the application of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) in engagements related to regulatory environment and landscape operating entities supervised and regulated by CySEC, FCA, FSA Seychelles, IFSC Belize, MFSA and Estonian (FIU). Andreas led several financial due diligences for mergers and acquisitions purposes as well as special investigation projects. He focuses in helping clients to improve the quality of their strategic and operational decision making and improve performance through a wide range of analytical techniques within compliant procedures and processes. Andreas Vladimirou acquired throughout the years an in-depth knowledge on TAX, VAT and International Financial Reporting Standards through his hands-on approach and engagement in projects including processes for the Safekeeping of Clients’ Funds.

Currently he leads the Financial Reporting and Accounting section specializing on regulated entities.

He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) and member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC).

Alexis Dalitis is appointed as Principal, Member of the Board of Management

Alexis Dalitis is appointed as Principal in the International Compliance and Advisory Services Department.

Alexis Dalitis joined K. Treppides & Co Ltd in August 2010 and is a member of the Board of Management since 2017. He is regarded as one of the most experienced consultants in the financial services sector in Cyprus, specialising in advising and structuring local and international regulated entities, in the financial and other sectors. He has extended experience in Authorizations and Regulatory requirements for all kind of regulated businesses in the financial sector, within the European Union and third countries with accumulated wide knowledge of the financial institutions practices and their regulatory needs. He has long experience on performing due diligence and advising investors with regards to the regulatory and financial aspects of the acquisition, as well as the operating needs of the targeted financial institutions. Alexis Dalitis experience and knowledge extends to the excellent command of the International Financial Reporting Standards, as well as to the AML procedures and practices that the financial and other entities need to follow.

Currently he leads the regulatory applications and reporting section of the International Compliance and Advisory Services Department.

He holds a BA (Hons) in Economics.

He is a Fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountant (FCCA) and member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC).

Linos Zambas is appointed as Principal, Member of the Board of Management

Linos Zambas is appointed Principal in the International Compliance and Advisory Services Department.

Linos Zambas joined K. Treppides & Co Ltd as an Assistant Manager in May 2015 and is a member of the Board of Management since 2017. He has more than 11 years of experience in the audit and assurance and in the consulting services. He has accumulated his professional experience through provision of consulting, tax and accounting services to large multi global groups, as well as large private and listed entities in the Cyprus and London Stock Exchange. He has extensive knowledge and specializes on consulting services including Internal Audit, Risk Management and Corporate Finance, provided to regulated entities such as investment firms, electronic money institutions and payment institutions. He has extended experience in working with regulators across the globe such as CySEC, CBC, MFSA, FCA, FSA Seychelles, IFSC Belize, CIMA and ASIC.

Currently he leads the Internal Audit, Risk Management and Corporate Finance sections of the of the International Compliance and Advisory Services Department.

Linos Zambas holds a BA (Hons) in Accounting and Finance.

He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), a Fellow Chartered Certified Accountant (FCCA), and a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA). He is a member of the CFA Society of Cyprus, a member of ICPAC, a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) of Cyprus and a member of ICPAC Financial Services Committee.

Despina Aresti is appointed as Senior Manager

Despina Aresti is appointed Senior Manager in the Audit department.

She joined K. Treppides & Co Ltd in 2009 and has more than 11 years of experience in providing audit and assurance services to both local and international companies, public and private, operating in various industries and sectors. These include the industrial and service sector, technology, information, communications, gaming and entertainment and the financial services sector including banking institutions regulated by CBC and Cyprus Investment Firms regulated by CySEC. In addition, she has considerable knowledge and practical experience on the update and maintenance of accounting records in accordance with the International Accounting Standards, and in-depth knowledge and experience with Cyprus Income tax Legislation. She has thorough knowledge on International Financial Reporting Standards, International Standards on Auditing and understanding of the financial services regulatory framework.

Despina Aresti holds a BA (Hons) in Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies and an MA (Hons) in Modern Greek Studies from the University of Cyprus.

She is a Fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC). She holds the Advance Certificate of Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

