Announcement for issuance of EU Digital COVID Certificate to Turkish Cypriots

The Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy on Monday urged Turkish Cypriots who have been vaccinated and are planning to travel until 16 September to follow the procedure envisaged in a previous announcement, dated 17 August 2021 in order to obtain an EU Digital Covid Certificate.

According to the announcement, Turkish Cypriots will have to submit to the Health Ministry of Cyprus a completed online application with all required documents attached at www.moh.gov.cyedvc.

All applications and documents will be automatically forwarded at [email protected] without any further action needed by the applicants and will be examined and processed within 48 hours.

After being informed electronically that their application has been approved, applicants will be able to issue their EU Digital Covid Certificate at https://www.eudcc.gov.cy/.

More information regarding issuance of EUDCC for trips after the 17th of September will be announced in due time.