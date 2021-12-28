Annita Taliotou: Physical presence of students at school must be safeguarded

Annita Taliotou, president of the Federation of Parents of Primary Education of Paphos and vice-president of the Pancyprian Confederation, said that the situation in the schools of Paphos is now much better and more controlled.

Speaking to Phileleftheros, Annita Taliotou noted that this year, the operation of schools continues in conditions of security and health as much as possible, compared to the pre-existing problems.

She pointed out that since the pandemic is still in progress students, teachers and other staff must do everything possible to safeguard the children’s physical presence at schools for educational and psycho-social reasons.

The obligatory use of masks to students 6+ but also the fact that students have rapid tests on a weekly basis have caused reactions by certain parents, however, she noted that organized parents are concerned about the outbreak of the virus and want to do everything possible to keep the children safe.

Annita Taliotou pointed out that currently approximately 100 children from the town and district of Paphos remain out of school due to their parents’ reaction against the measures.