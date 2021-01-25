News Local Annita Demetriou: Increased efforts to improve students' performance

Annita Demetriou: Increased efforts to improve students’ performance

DISY MEP Annita Demetriou to attend the PIPA project in Paris

The need to increase efforts in order to improve the efficiency of students and the performance of the education system was stressed by Annita Demetriou, Member of Parliament, WPL (Women Political Leaders) Ambassador.

Demetriou also stressed the need to deal with the increasing tendency of young people abandoning school.

In her announcement in view of the International Education Day, Annita Demetriou said that targeted measures must take place to face the distinction of sexes and the stereotypes in education in order to increase the percentage of women graduates and workers in sectors of science, technology, engineering, and maths.

She also noted that COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown pointed out the problems in distance learning and digital education.

(philenews/CNA)

By gavriella
