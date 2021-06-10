NewsLocalAnnita Demetriou from DISY, new House Speaker

Annita Demetriou from DISY, new House Speaker

Annita Demetriou was elected new House Speaker with the votes of her party, ruling DISY, of the Democratic Front and of ELAM.

Annita Demetrious received 25 votes and is the first woman President of the House of Representatives.

By gavriella
