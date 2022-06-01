Animale by Francesca Foscarini at Rialto on June 5

With the solo master piece Animale from Italy (Danza&Danza prize 2018) by Francesca Foscarini and Cosimo Lopalco continues on Sunday, 5th of June at Rialto Theatre, the Contemporary Dance Festival.

Animale was presented at La Biennale Venezia 2018 and is inspired by the painter Antonio Ligabue and his extraordinary visions of the natural world. The work brings to the stage, in the words of John Berger, a frightfully indifferent nature, made of energy and combat, that exists without promising anything, where life’s first need is for shelter, its first prayer an appeal for protection, its first sign of life pain. It is in this desolate context that we find beauty, and the discovery is sudden, unpredictable.

Francesca Foscarini has been involved in contemporary dance for several years as a dancer, teacher and choreographer. These three ways of practising dance are in constant communication with each other, influencing and feeding off one another. Her works include Cantando sulle ossa (Best Solo Masdanza), Grandmother (Equilibrio Award Roma 2013 Performer), Gut Gift by Y. Godder, Vocazione all’Asimmetria with A. C. Martini, Oro, L’arte di resistere, in collaboration with Dance Well (movement and research for Parkinson) and Animale a solo for R. Guion (Danza&Danza Prize). Her recent creations are Punk. Kill me please and Italia – Museo dell’Altrove. As a dancer, she has collaborated with Y. Godder and A. Sciarroni.

Cosimo Lopalco is an Italian writer and dramaturg. He is the author of the novel Tutto a posto tranne me and the poetry book La città che non esiste. As a dramaturg, he has co-written several dance works together with Francesca Foscarini, as well as LANDing, an interdisciplinary workshop based on the principles of psychogeography. He lives between England and Italy, and has a small, naughty dog called Annibale.

“Francesca Foscarini has created, with Animale, a small masterpiece of choreography. She uses the French dancer to fashion a powerful map of signs both physical and poetic, to evoke worlds both human and animal (“nature is… fearsomely indifferent” to quote John Berger) in a continuous symbiotic metamorphosis, in order to get closer to knowing the animal world.” Giuseppe Distefano, Artribune

Choreography: Francesca Foscarini

Dramaturgy: Cosimo Lopalco

Performed by: Romain Guion

Organised by: Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth & Rialto Theatre

Media Sponsors: Phileleftheros Newspaper, Αctive 107.4, CyBC

In collaboration with: Dance House Lemesos

Supported by: Limassol Municipality, Lemesos Newspaper, Limassol Today, Lemesos blog, ETAL, Vestnik Kipra, Russian Wave, Social et al.

Τechnical Support: Event Pro

Awarded: EFFE LABEL

Tickets: € 8 (€ 30 for all performances)

Free entrance for students, soldiers, pensioners and dance professionals

Free transportation from Nicosia to Limassol

Departure from the Cyprus Handicraft Centre (Athalassa Avenue)

Departure time: 19:00 I Information: 99 618225

Tickets

More information:

http://cypruscontemporarydancefestival.com/

https://www.facebook.com/CyprusContemporaryDanceFestival/

Rialto Theatre, Sunday, 5 of June 2022, at 20.30 I Duration: 40’

E-ticket: www.rialto.com.cy, Rialto App

Rialto Box Office : 77 77 77 45

(Mon – Fri: 10:00 – 15:00 and 2 hours before the performance)