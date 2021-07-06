Animal police seek person/s who decapitated dog in Kaimakli

NewsLocalAnimal police seek person/s who decapitated dog in Kaimakli

The Animal Police are seeking the culprit/s who decapitated a female dog, six years’old, in Kaimakli.

According to information, the dog was in a fenced area, next to the house of its owner, together with another two dogs. The owner was away and when he came back he found the dog dead with a wound on its head.

He gave a testimony the Police and the Animal Police is investigating the case.

The Animal Party spoke about “sick minds” and denounced the action, noting that animals as innocent and have not done anything to anybody. The Party also asked the Police to solve the case as soon as possible and the citizens to come forward if they have any information.

By gavriella
