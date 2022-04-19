Animal Party pleads for end to abuse of animals

In an announcement, the Animal Party noted that in view of Easter (but also of Christmas and other holidays), they wish to inform the citizens about unnecessary and superfluous practices which must not take place by Municipalities or citizens:

Games or events with the participation of animals Donkey races Lottery or other games in which the price is an animal Live animals given as present to children Offering of red eggs or egg relays

Additionally, the party noted that it is also important to stop the illegal slaughtering of animals in the back yard.

Finally, the Animal Party sent the message that Easter is a holiday of love and respect and we must not take advantage to exploit the animals.