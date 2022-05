In an announcement, the Animal Party expressed its objection to the fact that a wildcat that had recently attacked a boy, has been taken to the Limassol Zoo.

As noted, the animal’s psycho-emotional needs were not taken into consideration. The wildcat had been treated as a pet and was emotionally connected with its owner who was taking care of it. It cannot live in its natural environment.

The Party is asking the Agriculture Minister to look into the matter.