NewsLocalAnimal Party marks Vegan Day with a call for action

Animal Party marks Vegan Day with a call for action

Vegan Day
Vegan Day

The Animal Party of Cyprus on Sunday held an event in central Nicosia  to mark World Vegan Day celebrated every year on November 1 by vegans all across the world.

Vegans consider November 1 as an international day of action for animal rights.

In a statement, the Animal Party stressed that “the consumption of animal products is based on violence and animal abuse, while it negatively affects the environment and burdens the quality of human life.”

The party also called on consumers to challenge, reconsider and dismiss attitudes considered as “natural” and “necessary” but which are responsible for the abuse and misery of millions of animals worldwide.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article2nd Anti-Cancer Classic Challenge in Limassol on November 7
Next articleVast majority of card fraud in Cyprus takes place via online, mobile payments

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros