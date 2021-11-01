Animal Party marks Vegan Day with a call for action

The Animal Party of Cyprus on Sunday held an event in central Nicosia to mark World Vegan Day celebrated every year on November 1 by vegans all across the world.

Vegans consider November 1 as an international day of action for animal rights.

In a statement, the Animal Party stressed that “the consumption of animal products is based on violence and animal abuse, while it negatively affects the environment and burdens the quality of human life.”

The party also called on consumers to challenge, reconsider and dismiss attitudes considered as “natural” and “necessary” but which are responsible for the abuse and misery of millions of animals worldwide.