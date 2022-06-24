NewsLocalAnimal Party: Horse left to die without any help

Animal Party: Horse left to die without any help

Horse
Horse

According to an announcement-accusation of the Animal Party, another horse that used to run in the Racetrack was left to die, abandoned by its owner.

As they said, the horse was deemed useless and was left to die, exposed to the sun and the heat, without any water and without any medical care due to cost.

The Party noted that the situation at the Racetrack is out of control since every month more than 10 horses are put down. They also pointed out that the Director of the Veterinary Services has not responded to their calls.

By gavriella
