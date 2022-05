The Animal Party denounced that unidentified persons killed a fox and hanged it on a basketball ring outside the Agia Marina Church at Dasaki Achnas, in an area used as a parking place.

According to the relevant announcement, the unfortunate animal had been there since Saturday 28 May when it was seen by a citizen who informed the party. The party undertook the investigation of the case which is now in progress.

It informed the Bases Police while the fox was taken by the Veterinary Services.