Animal Party Cyprus: Charges for people treating animals badly

The Animal Party Cyprus is asking the relevant Minister and more generally the government to proceed with the necessary legislative settlements for the immediate implementation of an out of court settlement of violations regarding issues of well-being and possession of animals.

In an announcement the party noted that in many cases it is ascertained that animals had no food, or were living in their own feces, without any care by their owners.

The party noted that the veterinary services are limited to recommendations that do not prevent the owners from continuing doing what they do.

(philenews/CNA)

