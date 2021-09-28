NewsLocalAnimal Party: Church blessing for house pets

Animal Party: Church blessing for house pets

In light of the World Animal Day, the Animal Party is organizing a special event following agreement with Limassol Bishop Athanasios. The event will take place on 3 October, at 16.00 in the yard of the Church of Pantanassa in Limassol.

According to the party announcement, the purpose of the event is to remind of the importance and of the important role animals play in our lives.

After a short reference to excerpts from the Bible speaking about animals and a short prayer, Bishop of Limassol Athanasios will give his blessing to your beloved pets.

The party is asking people at attend with their pets whether these are cats, dogs, hamster, fish, birds and so on. All Covid-19 protocols will be implemented.

By gavriella
Previous article7.5-million-euro project in Ypsonas
Next article14-year-old missing from place of residence (PHOTO)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros