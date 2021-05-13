Angry potato growers give free potatoes to drivers

NewsLocalAngry potato growers give free potatoes to drivers

Potato growers are carrying out a spontaneous protest.

Specifically, they gathered at the Larnaca-Famagusta highway and are distributing potatoes to the passing drivers for free. They are also offering one carnation. Each driver gets 20 kilos of potatoes.

According to the producers, in this way they are expressing their desperation since they are faced with a new financial disaster.

The Police of the British Bases are facilitating traffic.

It has also been said that whatever potatoes are left will be given to the community grocery store of the Bases.

By gavriella
Taste

