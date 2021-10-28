Angela Merkel to visit Greece later on Thursday – “Oxi” Day

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be paying a farewell official visit to Greece on Thursday and Friday, coinciding with the national holiday of Oxi Day.

The visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Athens on October 28 (Oxi Day) and 29 is “an important sign of the close – and in the spirit of trust – cooperation between the two countries, including in the European context,” Deputy Speaker of the German Federal Government Ulrike Demmer said.

She added that there are many issues of common interest, such as addressing the challenges of climate, health and migration, in which Germany and Greece are working closely together.

Merkel will have dinner with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday evening. She will also meet Mitsotakis on Friday morning at the Maximos Mansion. A joint press conference is scheduled afterward at 12:30.

During the meeting with the Greek prime minister, bilateral relations, European and international policy issues and economic cooperation will be discussed, Demmer said.

The Chancellor, on Friday, will also be received by the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and meet with the new representatives of Civil Society.