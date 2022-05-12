Andromache represents Cyprus at Eurovision 2022 semi-final 2 on Thursday eve

Eurovision 2022 semi-final two is taking place in Turin, Italy, on Thursday evening with second out of the blocks being Cyprus’ Andromache with the song “Ela” (Come).

Insiders said her staging may just be one of the most interesting ones: there’s a huge seashell where she stands for the entire act and is joined by two dancers.

Cyprus’ representative at PalaOlimpico in Turin was born in Germany but at the age of nine moved to Greece where she eventually became a known and popular singer.

The semi-final two will take place at 10pm local time and Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation’s TV 1 will show it live.

The final is on Saturday, May 14.