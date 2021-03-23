News Local Android users suddenly see notifications saying apps have stopped running

Android users suddenly see notifications saying apps have stopped running

A number of Android users in Cyprus and abroad have suddenly seen notifications pop up on their devices saying that apps had stopped running.

Reports also said on Tuesday that many of the apps throwing errors suddenly can’t be opened, and they include important ones like Gmail, a number of banking apps, Google Pay and others.

There are reports that Google’s Workspace Cloud Status Dashboard confirmed saying they’re aware of problems with the Gmail app on Android.

According to the status message, there will be an update on the issue by 8:05 PM ET.

If you’re having this problem, something that’s worked for many people is to go into the Google Play Store on your device and uninstall the latest update to a system app called “Android System WebView.”

It’s the app that provides Chrome-like browser rendering within apps, and according to developers and end users, many of the errors people are seeing indicate the problem resides there.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Taste

