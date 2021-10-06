NewsLocalAncient tombs discovered in area under development in Paphos, no report made

Ancient tombs discovered in area under development in Paphos, no report made

Anceint Tomb
Anceint Tomb

Police are investigating a case where ancient tombs were discovered in an area under development in Anavargos, Paphos, with no one reporting this to relevant authorities.

Police also said the information came on Tuesday from an Archaeology Department officer who also pointed the finger at a person working for the development company.

The officer had seen him going in and out the area where the three tombs are.  These are now photographed and under guard.

A search both in the vehicle and residence of the person who was summoned for questioning did not reveal anything.

Under interrogation he claimed he went down to the tombs for work purposes since he is a specialist in laying pipes. He was subsequently charged in writing and released.

The contractor of the company under investigation will also be asked to give explanations.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTelegram founder says over 70 million new users joined during Facebook outage
Next articleAuditor General wants explanations over non-slashed salaries of new judges

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros