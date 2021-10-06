Ancient tombs discovered in area under development in Paphos, no report made

Police are investigating a case where ancient tombs were discovered in an area under development in Anavargos, Paphos, with no one reporting this to relevant authorities.

Police also said the information came on Tuesday from an Archaeology Department officer who also pointed the finger at a person working for the development company.

The officer had seen him going in and out the area where the three tombs are. These are now photographed and under guard.

A search both in the vehicle and residence of the person who was summoned for questioning did not reveal anything.

Under interrogation he claimed he went down to the tombs for work purposes since he is a specialist in laying pipes. He was subsequently charged in writing and released.

The contractor of the company under investigation will also be asked to give explanations.