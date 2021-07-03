NewsLocalAnastasiades visits HMS Queen Elizabeth

Anastasiades visits HMS Queen Elizabeth

A crew member walks on the deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth, currently moored at the port of Limassol, Cyprus July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

 

President Anastasiades today visited the largest British air carrier, the HMS Queen Elizabeth, noting it was an indication of the Republic’s will to further strengthen cooperation with the UK on defence and security and the great importance Nicosia attaches to maintaining peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The air carrier docked at Limassol port on Thursday.

The President was accompanied by the British High Commissioner in Nicosia Stephen Lilly, the British Bases commander in Cyprus Rob Thomson and other officials.

He was briefed on the capabilities of the HMS Queen Elizabeth, carrying 18 fighter jets, ten of which are American, 10 helicopters and 1600 crew, including 260 marines.

The air carrier will be sailing from Cyprus on Monday.

By Constantinos Tsintas
