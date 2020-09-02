News Local Anastasiades to suggest appointment of investigative committee for "The Cyprus Papers"

Anastasiades to suggest appointment of investigative committee for “The Cyprus Papers”

Cyprus’ President Nikos Anastasiades has expressed his sorrow over developments resulting from Al Jazeera’s reports, and will propose, to the Attorney General, the appointment of a three-member investigative committee to look into the investment programme.

A Presidency press release says that during Thursday’s Council of Ministers, President Anastasiades will propose the appointment of the committee, on terms to be set by the Attorney General.

The investigation is to cover the period of operation, of the investment programme, from 2007 till July 31st, 2020, when the new legislative framework was approved by the House of Representatives.

It also says that this decision will not in any way affect the authorities vested upon the Attorney General by the Constitution to check the Tax Department concerning proper tax management.

(CNA)

By Maria Bitar
