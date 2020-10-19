Anastasiades-Tatar to meet in UN premises

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and the new leader of the Turkish Cypriot community, Ersin Tatar, will meet in the UN premises in Nicosia.

Government Spokesman, Kyriakos Koushos said in a written statement that Anastasiades contacted on Monday Tatar by phone and expressed to him his wishes after the latter was chosen as leader of the Turkish Cypriot community.

At the same time, President Anastasiades proposed to Tatar to meet the soonest possible to get to know each other, something which Tatar accepted, Koushos noted.

(CNA)