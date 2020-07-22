Anastasiades talks to Mitsotakis on the phone

Nikos Anastasiades, President of the Republic of Cyprus, spoke on the phone with the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on Wednesday afternoon.

In a post on his personal Twitter account, Anastasiades said: “I recently had a phone conversation with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about the new illegal action by Turkey that violates the sovereign rights of Cyprus and Greece. We talked about joint actions but also about my meeting tomorrow with French President Emanuel Macron.”

Source: amna.gr