News Local Anastasiades signs former Indian President's condolence book

Anastasiades signs former Indian President’s condolence book

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday signed the condolences book over the death of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee praising his efforts towards deepening relations between the two countries.

The book has opened at the residence of the High Commissioner of India, in Nicosia.

In his message Anastasiades also said: “It is with deep sorrow and grief that I have received the news of the demise of former President of India His Excellency Shri Pranab Mukherjee, a great leader and statesman and a close friend of Cyprus.

“…he will always be remembered for his crucial role and contributions in further strengthening the historically friendly ties between Cyprus and India, as well as his dedication to enhancing the prosperity of the people of India.”

Anastasiades also wrote that during his last visit to India in 2017, he had the honour of presenting him with the Grand Collar of the Order of Makarios III – the highest-ranked order of the Republic of Cyprus.

This was in honour of his efforts towards deepening the relations and cooperation between Cyprus and India.

“On behalf of the people and the Government of the Republic of Cyprus, I would like to express our sincere condolences to the bereaved family, to the Government and to the friendly people of the Republic of India. May his soul rest in peace,” the President also wrote.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleArson act suspected behind fire of Syrian-owned barber shop
Next articleFire in Pelathousa, Lysos villages in Paphos under control

Top Stories

Local

Police headquarters in Nicosia briefly evacuated after bomb hoax

Maria Bitar -
The Cyprus Police headquarters in Nicosia were evacuated around noon on Thursday for a short time after receiving a phone call about a bomb...
Read more
Local

Fire in Pelathousa, Lysos villages in Paphos under control

Annie Charalambous -
A fire which broke out earlier on Thursday at a forest area between Pelathousa and Lysos villages, Paphos district, has come under control. This is...
Read more
Local

Anastasiades signs former Indian President’s condolence book

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday signed the condolences book over the death of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee praising his efforts towards...
Read more
Local

Arson act suspected behind fire of Syrian-owned barber shop

Maria Bitar -
A fire which broke out late on Wednesday in a Limassol barber shop owned by a Syrian who is a permanent resident of Cyprus...
Read more
Local

No permit granted for big tourist development in Larnaca

Maria Bitar -
Planning permission for the construction of a mixed tourist development named "Salt Lake Resort & Spa" in Dromolaxia-Meneou area, Larnaca district, has been denied...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Marinated beef souvlaki

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg beef steak (fillet or rib-eye), cut into cubes (slightly larger than pork) 1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper cut into...
Read more
Local Food

Quinoa burgers with beans and halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 cup red quinoa 1 cup cannellini beans, cooked and mashed 1 cup halloumi, grated ½ cup gruyere cheese, grated 1 spring onion, chopped 2 eggs, beaten 2 tablespoons fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Lasagne with anari and spinach

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 18 lasagne noodles 1 kg (3 bunches) spinach, the leaves only, without the stems, well rinsed 400 g fresh anari 45 g (3 teaspoons) soft butter 50 g...
Read more
Local Food

Gigandes beans with feta

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 400g (About 2 ½ cups) gigantes beans 1 big onion, finely chopped 5 sprigs of celery, finely chopped1 clove of garlic in slices 1 teaspoon tomato pancake2...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Police headquarters in Nicosia briefly evacuated after bomb hoax

Maria Bitar -
The Cyprus Police headquarters in Nicosia were evacuated around noon on Thursday for a short time after receiving a phone call about a bomb...
Read more
Local

Fire in Pelathousa, Lysos villages in Paphos under control

Annie Charalambous -
A fire which broke out earlier on Thursday at a forest area between Pelathousa and Lysos villages, Paphos district, has come under control. This is...
Read more
Local

Arson act suspected behind fire of Syrian-owned barber shop

Maria Bitar -
A fire which broke out late on Wednesday in a Limassol barber shop owned by a Syrian who is a permanent resident of Cyprus...
Read more
Local

No permit granted for big tourist development in Larnaca

Maria Bitar -
Planning permission for the construction of a mixed tourist development named "Salt Lake Resort & Spa" in Dromolaxia-Meneou area, Larnaca district, has been denied...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros