Anastasiades had “extremely useful exchange” with President Macron

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said on Thursday he had an “extremely useful exchange” with French President Emmanuel Macron in the margins of the European Council in Brussels.

“Absolute delight to talk to President of France @EmannuelMacron, in the margins of #EUCO” President Anastasiades notes on Twitter.

“As always, extremely useful exchange, also in view of the forthcoming assumption of #EUPresidency by France,” he adds.

The discussion during the first part of the ongoing European Council is focused on COVID-19 developments, crisis management and energy prices. The leaders are later expected to discuss the external dimension of migration, the situation on the Russian – Ukrainian border and the situation in Belarus.

On Wednesday evening, after the end of the Eastern Partnership Summit and ahead of Thursday’s European Council, President Anastasiades participated in a meeting with the group of EU leaders who are members of the European Peoples Party, hosted by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

