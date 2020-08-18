News Local Anastasiades, Dendias meeting: Greece, Cyprus common stance to Turkish provocations

Anastasiades, Dendias meeting: Greece, Cyprus common stance to Turkish provocations

The coordination of actions between Cyprus and Greece in light of Turkish provocations in the East Med was discussed at the meeting held today Tuesday, between Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek FM Nikos Dendias.

Dendias, who is paying Cyprus a working visit, was received by President Anastasiades at the presidential residence in Troodos today.

After the meeting, President Anastasiades wrote on his twitter account “with the Foreign Minister of Greece @NikosDendias we had a highly productive meeting today, discussing the common line of Cyprus and Greece to address the Turkish challenges and de-escalate the tension in the region”.

Meanwhile, Dendias wrote on his twitter account, “I was cordially received by #Cyprus President @AnastasiadesCY. Greece and Cyprus work closely together & coordinate efforts to safeguard regional stability & security”.

Dendias was accompanied by his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides, with whom he will hold a tête-à-tête meeting later on, followed by consultations with the participation of officials from both countries.

The agenda of discussions will focus on recent developments in the East Med and the escalation of Turkish illegal actions in the region.

Moreover, it will include Greek-Cypriot cooperation both at a bilateral and European level, as well as in the context of trilateral alliances in the region.

Christodoulides and Dendias will make press statements after their meeting.

(CNA/amna.gr)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articlePolice seek help to find 31-year-old woman (photo)
Next articleRussian Embassy commemorates 60th anniversary of Cyprus-Russia diplomatic ties

Top Stories

Local

Russian Embassy commemorates 60th anniversary of Cyprus-Russia diplomatic ties

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus and Russia traditionally maintain friendly relations, a fact greatly facilitated by Russia’s commitment to a timely conclusion of a just and comprehensive Cyprus...
Read more
Local

Anastasiades, Dendias meeting: Greece, Cyprus common stance to Turkish provocations

Maria Bitar -
The coordination of actions between Cyprus and Greece in light of Turkish provocations in the East Med was discussed at the meeting held today...
Read more
Local

Police seek help to find 31-year-old woman (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Berta Baltrunaite, 31, is missing from a residence in Oroklini, Larnaca, since Monday morning at 11.00, police say. The 31-year-old is described as 1.80 m...
Read more
World

Kikilias: Greece to receive three million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Maria Bitar -
"If everything goes all right, Greece will receive in seven partial shipments its share from the agreed Covid-19 vaccine" stated Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias...
Read more
Local

Cypriot Embassy to make suggestions on how to allocate financial aid to Lebanon

Maria Bitar -
Cypriot Ambassador in Beirut Panikos Kyriakou returns to Lebanon on Thursday, while an apartment has been rented to temporarily accommodate the Cypriot Embassy and...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Russian Embassy commemorates 60th anniversary of Cyprus-Russia diplomatic ties

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus and Russia traditionally maintain friendly relations, a fact greatly facilitated by Russia’s commitment to a timely conclusion of a just and comprehensive Cyprus...
Read more
Local

Police seek help to find 31-year-old woman (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Berta Baltrunaite, 31, is missing from a residence in Oroklini, Larnaca, since Monday morning at 11.00, police say. The 31-year-old is described as 1.80 m...
Read more
Local

Cypriot Embassy to make suggestions on how to allocate financial aid to Lebanon

Maria Bitar -
Cypriot Ambassador in Beirut Panikos Kyriakou returns to Lebanon on Thursday, while an apartment has been rented to temporarily accommodate the Cypriot Embassy and...
Read more
Local

Only one corona virus patient remains at Reference Hospital

Maria Bitar -
Only one covid-19 patient is currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital which acts as the island's reference medical centre. The only other patient...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros