Anassa Hotel suspends operation due to coronavirus-infected staff

Exclusive Anassa Hotel in Akamas region, Paphos, on Thursday suspended operation due to an outbreak of 13 coronavirus cases among its staff, the management announced.

Thanos Hotels also said they had already informed the Health Ministry and that all health protocols have been implemented.

The new cases were the result of contact tracing of previous confirmed ones and it concerns people employed in departments that have no direct access with clients.

Most of the infected staff were already in self-isolation, Thanos Hotels also said.