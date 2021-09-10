An evening of Indian classical music under the starlight at the Olive Grove

The Pharos Arts Foundation is bringing together three fascinating Indian musicians for a unique evening of Indian Classical Music. Jasdeep Singh Degun (sitar), Suhas Mitra (sarod) and Gurdain Rayatt (tabla) will join forces to capture the magic of a music tradition that sounds like no other, and creatively diffuse this art-form into a spectacular diversity of timbres, rhythms, and new genres. Saturday 18 September 2021, at the Foundation’s open-air venue, The Olive Grove in Delikipos / 7:30pm. The concert is supported by the High Commission of India in Cyprus.

JASDEEP SINGH DEGUN sitar

Breaking down cultural boundaries and redefining genres with his extraordinary artistry and new approach to composition, virtuoso sitarist, Jasdeep Singh Degun, has brought a new energy and vision to both Indian Classical and contemporary music, and he is passionate about exposing music from his heritage to audiences across the globe. Having graduated from SOAS, University of London, Jasdeep has performed all over the world in major productions and prestigious venues, including the Buckingham Palace, the Amphitheatre in Doha, the Royal Albert Hall at the 2014 BBC Proms, the Royal Court Theatre in Liverpool, the EFG London Jazz Festival and the Darbar Festival, to name just a few. He has written, arranged, and produced music for a diverse array of projects and soundtracks, including music for orchestra and contemporary classical ensemble, while his Concerto for Sitar, Arya, was recently premiered with the Orchestra of Opera North. Jasdeep is currently working on the release of his debut album, Anomaly, for which he was awarded Sky Academy Scholarship.

SUHAS MITRA sarod

Suhas Mitra was introduced to the world of Indian Classical Music at the age of 12 by Shree Kaustav Roy of Shahajehanpur Gharana, who identified in him a great talent and provided him with a solid foundation for the sarod playing. He soon moved to Kolkata, where he continued his training under Shree Bidyut Khan in the world renowned Maihar Gharana, School of Hindustani classical music. Suhas has performed all over Europe ever since, and his performances exhibit a high-level of skill, an irreplaceable sense of aesthetics, and creativity. In the last decade, Suhas has been receiving advanced training from Prof Sanjoy Bandopadhyay.

GURDAIN RAYATT tabla

Gurdain Rayatt is one of the leading tabla players in Europe today. He undertook advanced training in India and has been fortunate to perform alongside the greats of the Hindustani music tradition including Anoushka Shankar and Ustad Shahid Parvez. A graduate of King’s College and University of West London (English & Film and Music & Composition respectively), and trained by the tabla legend Guru Acharya Pandit Shankar Ghosh, Gurdain delivers performances that range from traditional classical music through to experimental fusion. He is the lead percussionist of Kefaya (Songlines Music Awards Winners in 2017 and 2020), and Michael Messer’s Mitra (a unique musical trio of blues slide guitar, Hindustani slide guitar, and tabla), with whom he has toured extensively all over Europe. Gurdain has appeared in prestigious festivals and venues in the UK, including, Saptak, WOMAD, Latitude, Leeds International Music Festival, Southbank Centre, Royal Albert Hall, Victoria and Albert Museum. He has been featured in a number of albums and film soundtracks, and he has performed and recorded at the famous Abbey Studios and Westminster Hall alongside the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Philharmonia Orchestra.

When Saturday, September 18 at 7:30 pm

Where The Olive Grove, Delikipos

Location

Tickets €25