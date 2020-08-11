Photos An ash cloud rises above Sinabung volcano in Indonesia

An ash cloud rises above Sinabung volcano in Indonesia

An ash cloud rises above Sinabung volcano after its eruption in Karo Regency, North Sumatra, Indonesia August 10, 2020 in this still image from video obtained from social media. Abrian Haganta Surbakti/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

An ash cloud rises above Sinabung volcano after its eruption in Karo Regency, North Sumatra, Indonesia August 10, 2020.

Source:Abrian Haganta Surbakti/REUTERS

