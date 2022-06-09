An ‘ancient adventure’ that will transform Museum’s little explorers into archaeologists!

What’s hiding under the Museum’s glass floor?

How were the ancient objects on the Museum’s ground floor found?

And what does ‘ancient’ actually mean?

How long have they been here? And how did they survive so many years? What does an archaeologist have to do with our Museum?

Can I become an archaeologist too someday?

The answers to all of the above and many other questions will be given during this special date with history, held in the framework of the ‘European Archaeology Days 2022’ event.

Our young friends will have the opportunity to chat with an archaeologist, to ask her questions and listen to all of the amazing things she has to say about excavations, explorations and ‘ancient adventures’.

Children will also take a close look at some objects related to Ancient Nicosia and they will discover the archaeologist hidden inside them through a special archaeology workshop!

For children 7-12 years old

Entrance: free on the occasion of European Archaeology Days 2022

When Saturday, June 18 from 10:30 am till 12 pm

Where Leventis Municipal Museum, Nicosia

Location

Duration 1h30

Reservations are mandatory!

Tel +357 22661475 (ext 106)

Event by The Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia