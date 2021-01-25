An additional batch of 1,170 doses of Pfizer – BioNTech vaccines delivered to Turkish Cypriots

An additional batch of 1,170 doses of Pfizer – BioNTech vaccines were today delivered to Turkish Cypriots at Agios Dometios crossing point, through the bicommunal Technical Committee on health.

The first batch of 1,080 doses was delivered last Monday, 18 January in the presence of two members of the Technical Committee.

The vaccine doses will be used for the vaccination of people over 65, according to the program on the Turkish Cypriots that has begun in the occupied areas.

It is noted that the said vaccine needs to be kept in -70C and since no such vehicle for its transportation exists in Cyprus, doses for usage within five days are delivered to the Turkish Cypriot side.